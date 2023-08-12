Joey King opens up about her ‘breathtaking’ experience with Taylor Swift onstage at Eras Tour

Joey King has recently opened up about her breathtaking experience while embracing Taylor Swift onstage in front of thousands of Swifties at Eras Tour.



Last month, the Kissing Booth actress went to Swift’s tour stop in Kansas City where she joined the singer on the stage along with Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash to debut the music video for the singer’s single, I Can See You.

Reflecting on how she felt at the time to be with Swift, King told CNN, “That’s a different level,” referring to be hugged by the singer in front of tens of thousands of Swifties during her show.

“It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000 plus people,” said the Bullet Train actress.

King stated, “I was like, ‘Bring me on stage?’ [And Taylor] was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like, ‘You did not tell me I was going on stage.’”

“I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you,” revealed the 24-year-old.

King said that the best way to describe her feeling of seeing the large crowd to “taking an ice bath”,

“It just takes your breath away and you’re genuinely caught for breath,” she explained.

The actress added, “It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

For the unversed, King was previously featured in Swift’s 2011 visual for Mean.