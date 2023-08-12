Katharine McPhee seen for first time after ‘horrible’ family tragedy

Katharine McPhee was seen at the LAX airport in Los Angeles on Friday, shortly after the news of her son’s nanny’s unexpected death.



In images obtained by the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old former American Idol contestant could be seen wearing cosy grey sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and a blue and white button-down shirt.



She added a Chanel crossbody purse, a pair of tube socks, shoes, and a cap with the word "Singapore" on it to complete the laid-back appearance. She also purposefully tipped the cap at certain points to slightly cover her face.

After her family experienced the "horrible" event, McPhee was compelled to end her tour in Asia quickly.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," the Over It singer announced on Instagram Friday morning.

"David [Foster] and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."

She concluded her announcement, "Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine."

Little was known about the horrific event that had taken place at the time.

Hours later, TMZ discovered the death of the nanny who looked after McPhee and Foster's 2-year-old son, Rennie. Her identity hasn't yet been made public either.