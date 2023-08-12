Oprah Winfrey recalls ‘Overwhelming’ scenes while distributing Emergency Supplies in Maui

Oprah Winfrey understands what the citizens of Maui need.



Along with other celebrities, Oprah Winfrey is distributing emergency supplies to Maui's residents.

Winfrey participated in efforts to assist those made homeless by the fires that have broken out in numerous regions, including the ancient town of Lahaina, which has been destroyed with landmarks burned to the ground, at an emergency centre set up inside the war memorial stadium in the capital of Maui.

On Thursday, the media magnate and performer assisted in distributing supplies.

She told the BBC, "It’s a little overwhelming. But I’m really so pleased to have so many people supporting, people bringing what they can and doing what they can."

Before going shopping and returning with items like pillows, diapers, shampoo, linens, and pillowcases, Winfrey told the BBC that she had first visited the centre to find out what the people needed.

She said, "Often you make donations of clothes or whatever and it’s not really what people need."

Winfrey has lived in Maui for a long time, a place where flames have already taken the lives of 80 people. Mayor of Maui County Richard Bissen has expressed concern that the death toll "could go up," and on Friday night, residents of Kaanapali, which is located north of Lahaina, were told to leave when a fire broke out near a fueling station that had been set up. Officials from Maui said that this fire was put out a few hours later.

The fires are probably the worst natural disaster to ever affect Hawaii, according to Governor Josh Green. The prosecutor general of Hawaii has announced a "comprehensive review" of the way the government handled the wildfires.