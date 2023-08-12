Kevin Spacey’s producer makes shocking confession about casting him in ‘Control’

Kevin Spacey’s co-star and producer Lauren Metcalfe has recently made a shocking confession about hiring the actor for the upcoming movie, Control before he was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the UK.



While discussing her team’s decision to hire Kevin, Lauren told the BBC, “He was cleared [in the US] at the time and we wanted to base it on facts rather than to enter into cancel culture.”

Lauren clarified that he was cleared in US case in 2022 when she and her team cast Kevin, however, at the time he was under investigation for nine sexual assault claims in the UK.

She confessed that his “casting was a risk, but one we were willing to take”.

“As a producer, on that side of things, we all discussed it all together at length, you know, pros and cons. I feel that everyone I met had their own opinion on what was happening and so it was a really tricky time to navigate through so much noise,” explained Lauren.

The movie producer further said, “It’s all the questions that you would normally consider; How is it going to affect your movie? How is it going to affect you moving forward with your career – it was a risk that I think we were all willing to take.”

Meanwhile, sharing her working experience with Kevin, Lauren stated that it was “incredible” while calling it “one of the highlights of my career”.

Lauren added, “We were really privileged that he signed on for the role.”