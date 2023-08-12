Drake takes on hair duties for son Adonis Graham

Drake's heartwarming dad moment in new Instagram snap.

Drake let fans glimpse into his heartwarming parenting journey through a recent Instagram post.

On a Friday Drake shared an endearing snapshot featuring himself and his son, Adonis Graham, fully engaged in unravelling Adonis' blonde, curly tresses from their protective braids.

Amidst this touching scene, the One Dance hitmaker himself flaunts his hair styled in braids, mirroring his young son's look.

In the comment section arrived courtesy of Tyga noted, "Like father Like son."

Drake's caption imparts a thought-provoking quote from basketball legend Allen Iverson: "Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy."

He shared a clip that starred not only Drake's 5-year-old son, Adonis, but also his rapper's mother, Sandi Graham. Sandi is seen thanking her son for a gift - a sparkling green watch.

Drake turns to Adonis for an opinion on the gift. The little one shrugs off the grand gesture, deeming the watch "too expensive."

Lil Yachty didn't hold back, accusing Drake of an online charade. "It's no way you're sitting here acting like you're braiding his hair for the internet," Yachty commented on the post, sparking a fiery digital dialogue.

Unfazed, Drake responded in kind, "I was unbraiding it, b****. Your son said you ain't hit him in 6 months on his finsta."

Furthermore, the artist relayed the son's request, sharing that the young one sought "some Jordans and a backpack for school."