‘Cold Deck’, Meth Action Thriller stars Alec Baldwin & Stephen Dorff as Lead

Cold Deck is out there providing some Meth-action.



According to Deadline, the independent film Cold Deck stars Blade actor Stephen Dorff and Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin.

The film, which was produced by Corey Large and directed by Brian Skiba, was finished before the SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14.

In the movie created by Joe Perruccio and Eric Bromberg, a group of loggers find a meth cook site in the middle of the forest and are forced to fight for their lives while being pursued by a drug cartel.

The film was funded by 30 Enterprises and Chinese investor Pink308, who has a $50 million film fund and plans to produce eight to ten films per year. EPs Ram Getz, Michael Mortensen, Stephanie Rennie, and Kirk Shaw.

Along with these actors, Cold Deck also features Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Lucy Martin (Vikings), Tom Welling (Clark Ken on Smallville), the Fortress franchise's Jesse Metcalfe (Christmas Under the Stars), and Clive Standen (Everest, Vikings).

Baldwin was exonerated in the April shooting of Rust. This past spring, the actor finished filming the Western in Montana, which is a film honouring the late director Halyna Hutchins. Matt DelPiano represents Baldwin. Dorff is represented by Atlas Artists and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Dorff co-starred in the Corey Large production of Paradise City with Bruce Willis and John Travolta. Independent Talent Group, MGMT Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham are Standen's agents.

Nelson Davis, Artist International Group, and Gersh represent Welling. Metcalfe is represented by Brecheen Feldman, Link Entertainment, and Gersh. Silver Thompson Breimer. Alchemy Entertainment and Talent Works represent Munro. United Artists is Martin's agent. Culture Creative Entertainment and Max J. Sprecher are Skiba's agents.

Several Willis films, including Apex, Breach, Deadlock, American Siege, and Vendetta, are included among Large's producing credentials.