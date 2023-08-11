Reese Witherspoon in ‘no big rush’ to find new romance after Jim Toth divorce

Reese Witherspoon is not in a rush to find new romance after her divorce from Jim Toth.



A source close to Reese spilled to US Weekly, the Sweet Home Alabama actress is currently enjoying her single-hood.

“She wants to get out there and have fun, as opposed to diving into anything serious right off the bat,” said an insider.

The source further revealed that Reese is “in no big rush” to date following her split, however, this time, she would like to go for someone “who’s been an actor and who’s been judged in the public arena”.

The source dished out that Reese wanted a relationship just like the one she had with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the late 2000s.

Earlier in March, the Wild actress and Jim reportedly parted ways in March after more than a decade of marriage.

The former couple, who share 10-year-old son Tennessee, reached a divorce settlement earlier this month in which they agreed not to pay child or spousal support as well as they divided assets.

Last month, Reese spoke to Harper’s Bazaar while describing her divorce as “a vulnerable time”.

The actress noted that it’s “much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice”.

“All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Reese was also linked up with Tom Brady following her divorce but the actress spokesperson outrightly denied the “false claims”.