Helen Flanagan admits being 'Absolute Psycho' awaiting Scott Sinclair's proposal

Helen Flanagan's opens up about waiting for Scott Sinclair's proposal.

Helen Flanagan has opened up in a candid conversation, admitting to having been an "absolute psycho" while waiting for her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair to propose.

In her first discussion about their split, Flanagan revealed that she called off her engagement to the footballer Scott Sinclairlast summer.

Sharing pre-recorded clips on her Instagram Story, she delved into her post-breakup journey and the significant changes she encountered as a single mother of three.

Flanagan disclosed a poignant detail: Despite the split, she still wears her engagement ring, albeit on a different hand.

Fondly reminiscing about the past, she shared a laughter-filled memory of Sinclair's 2018 proposal at Disneyland.

She stated, "I like being honest about situations really. I am trying to do that with motherhood; it has been a weird adjustment for me."

She confessed to still cherishing her engagement ring, wearing it on a different finger as a tribute to her grandmother's wedding ring.

Recalling the memorable moment at Disneyland Paris, where he finally proposed, Flanagan noted her impatience leading up to the proposal, especially given her pregnancy with their second child.

She recounted her internal dialogue, saying, "I was like 'where is my ring?' all my friends were so relieved when he finally did it because I was just so psycho about it."

Her pregnancy added a unique twist to the proposal tale as she humorously shared how her physical condition at the time—her "bun head" hairstyle, glasses, and swollen feet—contrasted with the romantic setting.