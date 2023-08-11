ITV This Morning makes changes at the eleventh hour

ITV This Morning viewers observed changes at the eleventh hour.

The host Alison Hammond revealed she had been forced to delay her holiday while co-host Josie Gibson took a tumble during a chaotic episode of the ITV show on Friday.

The new GBBO presenter, 48, said she had changed her flight and would jet off a day late after stepping in to host at the last minute to cover for Holly Willoughby who is living it up on a family getaway in Portugal.

Josie, 38, started the show by praising her pal and gushed: ‘Can I say thank you to you Alison because you are not supposed to be here today’.

Alison replied: 'I am supposed to be on holidays, I cancelled it for you and for the viewers, but for you really'.

With an overwhelmed Josie asking: 'You cancelled just for me?'.

The duo have been holding down the fort alongside Craig Doyle and Dermot O'Leary during Holly's two month break - without saying goodbye to viewers.

When she returns from her long holiday in September, This Morning will be centred around the presenter, after ITV bosses decided not to make a big money hiring to replace Phillip Schofield.