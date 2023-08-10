Shakira appreciates Jimmy Butler ‘valuing’ her unlike cheating ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira is reportedly getting close to her new beau, NBA star Jimmy Butler and is excited to see what the future holds for them.

Per an insider quoted by Us Weekly, the pair has been "getting progressively closer over the past several weeks" following their dinner outing in May.

The source noted that the 33-year-old athlete makes Shakira, 46, smile, and "she’s really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level."

The Whenever Wherever singer was previously in an 11-year relationship with former Spanish footballer, Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Shakira and Piqué had a very public and bitter breakup in June 2022 amid accusations of the football player cheating on the singer.

Now, following the disillusionment from her previous relationship, the Grammy-winning musician feels Butler is different from others.

According to the insider, Shakira is impressed by Butler because he’s "different from other men" whom she’s dated in the past. "She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship and he’s the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued."

While the pair is taking things slow, the insider pointed out that the Columbian singer is "definitely open to seeing where things go" in the future.

They further added, "It’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there."

Shakira and Butler first sparked romance rumours two months ago when she was spotted at one of the NBA games Butler was playing. The player then fuelled the speculations by liking an Instagram video of the singer before they were spotted on their dinner date.