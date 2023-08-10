Jared Leto shares his 'hot mess makeup tutorial' with fans

Jared Leto is showing fans his "hot mess" makeup process. The 51-year-old actor and singer posted a video of his "hot mess makeup tutorial" on Instagram on Wednesday, complete with amusing audiovisual effects.



He tempted his beauty talents even further by stating in the caption, "Drop your tips below I need them."

Leto begins the video by saying, "My biggest strategy when applying makeup is, 'How do I get done the quickest?'"

The Morbius star then jokingly remarks on his sloppy application of a vivid crimson shadow over his eyes, saying, "Oh, look at that gentle care."

Texts from "Everyone" begin to appear on the screen, with satirical messages such as "WE NEED TO LEAVE ASAP" and "Ru doing ur makeup again."

Leto adds as he packs additional crimson pigment onto his brush with an explosive explosion, "What I do is just try to lather it up."

After applying the cream around his eyes and bleached brows, he remarks, before putting his tongue out, "Hey, not bad."





"That’s kinda like the first mess that I made," continues Leto. "Then I do a little clean up," he adds while swabbing away some of the makeup with a towel.

"The thing is you don’t put makeup on, you take it off," he said, followed by a wasted laugh and a curse word.

Off camera, another individual can be heard saying, "We have one minute," to which Leto responds, "I guess I'm [expletive]."

Leto, rushing to finish his look, blows off surplus yellow powder on his brush, which is further emphasised by cartoon smoke.

The individual then tells him, "We should step out in 30 seconds." Nonetheless, Leto gives himself more time by saying, "Yep, one minute," and peacefully resumes to add more yellow shadow to his brush.

The Oscar winner then applies the yellow colour to the middle portion of his lengthy ombré hair with a brush.

"What's your inspiration for the yellow?" Leto was asked to which he responds truthfully, "I don't know." "It's just, 'Where else can I put stuff?'"

"Let's put some lipstick on," the Haunted Mansion star says before smacking his lips together, eliciting an eruption of glittering heart emoticons.

Leto concludes the tutorial by remarking, "And there you have it. It's called 'Total Disaster.'" Following that, an animated bomb detonates in the video, coupled with the sounds of people sighing.