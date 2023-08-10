Lana Del Rey wows fans with rendition of Tammy Wynette's 'Stand by Your Man'

Lana Del Rey's songs are rife with references to renowned composers — and she occasionally covers them as well.



On Tuesday, at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, the singer-songwriter covered Tammy Wynette's 1968 country music hit Stand by Your Man. Fans recorded the A&W singer's passionate version of the song.

The crowd exploded as she lilted into the opening phrase of "Sometimes it's hard to be a woman," wearing a floral dress and her hair up in a bouffant.

Fans continued to applaud as she sang the iconic chorus.

Wynette's country-pop song, which is now regarded as a classic, caused controversy when it was first released. Many people thought the lyrics meant that women should stay with abusive husbands regardless of misbehaviour, but Wynette said it was only a "pretty love song."



The country singer, who later achieved crossover success with Stand by Your Man, was also famed for her turbulent relationship with fellow country music artist George Jones, whom she married from 1969 to 1975.

Stand by Your Man is one of the few songs Del Rey has performed on her most recent tour, which has primarily consisted of festival appearances. Del Rey is a fan of Tammy Wynette's songs, which makes sense given her long-standing love of Americana.

She also made a nod to the country great on her 2021 Chemtrails Over the Country Club recording with Nikki Lane, Breaking Up Slowly. Lane sings on the song, "I don't wanna live with a life of regret/I don't wanna end up like Tammy Wynette."