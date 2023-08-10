Phillip Schofield spotted with Vanessa Feltz after Holly Willoughby latest move

Phillip Schofield looked calm and relaxed in his recent public appearance smiling on an evening out with Vanessa Feltz.

The pair were seen as they left the Little Bird restaurant in Chiswick, West London, with Schofield helping his long-term friend into her car before departing on foot.

It is the first time the former ITV star, 61, has been seen publicly in the capital since his dramatic resignation from the broadcaster in May after admitting to an 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a much younger male colleague.

Since standing down from his role, Schofield has become something of a recluse, spending much of his time in Newquay, Cornwall with his 87-year-old mother Pat, after announcing he had become too frightened to step outside fearing he would be 'spat on.'

But last night Schofield broke cover for the first time in over a month to enjoy a night out at the trendy small plates restaurant.

It comes as friends of Schofield said that his working life was now 'over' following his admission that he had an affair with a much younger colleague and then lied about it.

One told MailOnline: 'Phillip has been very, very down recently. He doesn't know how he is going to work again.'

For the unversed his former This Morning host and colleague Holly Willoughby has also extended her support to celebrity chef James Martin after he was accused of bullying.

James, 51, swore 42 times as he launched a foul-mouthed rant at his TV crew in 2018 shortly after his shock cancer diagnosis, with an extraordinary recording of the moment recently being leaked.

This Morning host Holly, 42, is said to have contacted James after the recording was leaked after she faced calls to quit her daytime show as she became wrapped up in her former co-host Phillip's scandal.



