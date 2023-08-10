Peter Andre delights fans with big announcement

Peter Andre is treating his fans with a big announcement.

Katie Price's ex-husband has revealed that his daughter Princess also has inherited his musical talent as the pair have recorded 'an amazing song' together.

The singer, 50, said he wrote a song last year with his teenager, 16, and while she 'didn't want to do anything with it' at the time, she recently reheard the track and now 'loves it'.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker said he is 'not putting pressure' on Princess to release the song because she is preparing to go to college.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline to help launch On the Beach's Summer Sun Report, Peter explained how he 'wants his children to choose their own paths' in life.

He said: 'Princess and I wrote a song about a year and a half ago and it was an amazing song.

'I was like, "When you're ready we will go to the studio and record it" and so we did and it's a great song. When people hear it they're going to be like, "What?"

'But she didn't want to do anything with it and I was like, "There is no pressure, just leave it there and when you're ready we can do something with it".

'I think they have enough pressure in the world so let them choose what they want to do.

Despite being unsure of whether to release the single, Peter revealed that Princess is heading to college in September and is studying beauty therapy.

Peter, who gushed that Princess 'looked like a real Barbie' as she cut a stylish figure at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Tuesday, said he is 'so proud' of his 'little sweetheart'.