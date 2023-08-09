Prince Harry's hilarious stunt video goes viral

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry, who stepped out in Tokyo on Wednesday to participate in the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, asked a South African choir for a group hug.

The Duke of Sussex, in a backstage moment from the summit, met members of the Stellenbosch University Choir and shared a sweet interaction with the group.

Meghan Markle's husband Harry urged the Stellenbosch University singers to 'keep spreading the love' and asked 'can we have one group hug?' before they all shouted 'South Africa'.



Harry, in the video shared on Twitter by Stellenbosch University, is seen mingling with the group.

According to the Daily Mail, the students sang to open the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition under the director of conductor André van der Merwe.



"Thank you that you spent so much time with us — for such an icon, so modest, oh my word,” van der Merwe said, and Harry chuckled.

"That moment Prince Harry meets the Stellenbosch University Choir and confesses to be a big fan,” Stellenbosch University captioned the clip on Twitter with a string of celebratory emojis, adding, “It’s the group hug at the end for us."