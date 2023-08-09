Amy Duggar King bashes her uncle and aunt for ‘breeding predators like Josh Duggar’

Amy Duggar King has recently expressed her concerns for her younger cousins to be brought up by Uncle Jim Bob and Aunt Michelle and their association with Institute in Basic Life Principles.



Lately, Amy spilled her family secrets in the Amazon docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets and blamed her uncle Jim Bob and aunt Michelle of “brainwashing women” and being part of IBLP.

In a new interview with DailyMail.com, Amy alleged that IBLP is “breeding predators like Josh Duggar”, and even slammed the organisation for its “unhealthy regulations and distorted views”.

“You know what's crazy is that they won't allow tampons, but they’ll allow predators in the home,' said Amy.

Amy continued, “IBLP it kind of breeds predators, like it breeds little predators, and they're not taught about sex in a healthy way.”

Amy appeared in TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting when she was 17 years old. The family made headlines in May 2022 after Jim and Michelle’s oldest son Josh was prisoned to 12 years as he was found guilty of child pornography.

Amy, whose mother Deanna is Jim’s sister, disclosed that she has no contact with her aunt and uncle because of her three-year-old son Daxton.

She admitted that her relatives were not able to protect their own children, so how would they protect hers.

Amy added, “It hurts not to be a part of their lives in a way, because I grew up with them. I'm an only child, and so I grew up with them as my entire family, as kind of brothers and sisters.”

For the unversed, Amy’s uncle and aunt are parents to 19 children in total, 10 boys and nine girls.