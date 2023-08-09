Meghan Markle gets a major task amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has a huge task lying ahead as Prince Harry is currently in Japan to attend the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, marking his first solo international amid the ongoing divorce rumours.

Last month, an insider had tipped Radar Online that the couple is heading for a ‘trial separation’ and will be taking time apart to figure things out, with especially Harry wanting to ‘find himself.’

While the solo trip may allude to the speculation of their alleged trial separation on different continents, senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker told Mirror US that this might not necessarily be the case.

Baker pointed out that Harry may just be following through with an “obligatory” commitment “scheduled well in advance” and it “may not always align perfectly with what’s going on in someone’s personal life.”

However, with Harry’s trip to Japan, Baker opined that the former Suits actress is now tasked with a major role given the swirling speculation of their marriage.

The expert suggested that Meghan “needs to support” Prince Harry’s solo trip, adding that, “demise of their marriage is hopefully hugely exaggerated and they are both fine with Harry fulfilling his solo responsibilities.”

“While the optics of travelling alone aren’t ideal amidst rabid marital rumours, we don’t know what conversations Harry and Meghan have had privately about this. Perhaps they mutually agreed he should go,” Baker continued.

“In any long-term relationship, partners need to sometimes support each other’s independent goals [and] work despite what’s happening between them personally. This may be one of those times.”