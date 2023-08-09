'Koi Mil Gaya' star Preity Zinta reveals being 'irritated' by Hrithik Roshan on first day of shoot

'Koi Mil Gaya' completed its 20th year on August 8, 2023

Preity Zinta recalled the first day of shooting Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan; the actress revealed that she was irritated by her co-star on the first day.

Zinta shared that she was irritated with Roshan because he was late on the first day of shooting. Suddenly, someone tapped her shoulder, and it was him in his Rohit look, who was completely unrecognizable.

This is when she realized that he had been on the set all this time, but it was she who didn't recognize him because of his look.

In an interview with ANI, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress recalled: “I remember the first day of shoot, I was irritated that Hrithik was late and suddenly someone tapped on my shoulder, I turned to see and it was Hrithik in Rohit’s look."

"He was completely unrecognisable and I was surprised to see him. It only then struck me that Hrithik was on set all along, it was just that I did not recognise him", she added.

The 48-year-old actress also shared during the conversation that she plays the Koi Mil Gaya title track as a lullaby to her kids, Gia and Jai. “The title track, Koi Mil Gaya is something I play when my kids don’t go to sleep, it helps calm them down", she told ANI.

Koi Mil Gaya, directed by Rakesh Roshan, completed its 20th year on Tuesday. In the film, Preity Zinta plays the love interest of Hrithik Roshan, reports News 18.