Helen Skelton 'feeling guilty' after taking a big step

Amid accusations that she didn't give her all in her first marriage to Richie Myler, Helen Skelton is also said to be feeling 'guilty' about dating again, one year after her 'trust was broken' by her ex-husband.

The television presenter, 39, announced her split from England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie, 33, in April last year.

Helen, who shares sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie with Richie, is now 'reluctantly dipping her toe back into the dating pool'.

Helen has recently launched herself back into the dating scene

A source told Closer Magazine: 'Helen's family and friends encouraged her to get back out there and she was happy to dip her toe back into the dating scene, but she has had some wobbles and found herself feeling guilty. She's concerned about who to let into her life and worried about being judged for any decisions she makes.

There have also been some people who have made comments about her not trying hard enough to make it work with Richie, and it's made her think about her marriage and what went wrong.

'Ultimately, she knows she tried everything she could, and once the trust was broken there was just no going back. But dating again has brought up some unexpected feelings that she's been struggling with.'

It comes after source told OK! magazine: 'After her trust was broken, she's nowhere near ready for an all-in long-term romance.

'But she's not closing herself off to anything anymore. She's open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say 'yes' to more things that excite her.'