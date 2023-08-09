Kevin Costner spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in LA

Kevin Costner enjoys Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium.

Kevin Costner was seen attending Taylor Swift's scintillating performance at Los Angeles' iconic SoFi Stadium.

The event marked the fifth night of Swift's spectacular six-show run at the NFL arena as part of 'The Eras Tour's California leg.'

Accompanied by a young girl who appeared to be his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery, Costner blended in with the lively crowd.

The Yellowstone star opted for a stylish white button-down shirt as he relished the mesmerizing show, which captivated attendees for a duration of approximately three hours and 20 minutes, as documented by Setlist.fm.

In joining the throngs of Swift's devoted fans, Costner becomes yet another name in the long list of celebrities who have been drawn to her sold-out concert tour since its kickoff on March 17 in Arizona.

A diverse array of personalities, including Josh Gad, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, Simu Liu, Eddie Vedder, and many more, have been captivated by Swift's magnetic performances.

Costner and Christine Baumgartner jointly filed for divorce on May 1. As their legal proceedings unfold, their shared Santa Barbara compound, valued at $145 million, has become a focal point of change.

Baumgartner's transition from the family home aligns with the prenuptial agreement and a commitment to a seamless transition for their three children.

According to a source, she will temporarily reside in a smaller house on the property, maintaining stability for their kids as they return to school in the fall.