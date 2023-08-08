Natalie Portman indecisive about staying or leaving Benjamin Millepied amid separation rumours

File Footage

Natalie Portman is not sure whether to leave Benjamin Millepied or stay with him after the reports emerges that he had an affair with a younger woman.



Earlier in June, Portman and Millepied’s marriage was in trouble when a report from French magazine revealed that he had “cheated on his wife of 11 years” with a 25-year-old climate activist named Camille Etienne

Last week, the Atonement actress was seen without her wedding ring during an outing in Australia.

Shutting down separation rumours, a source close to Portman spilled to Daily Mail, “Natalie hates that Benjamin’s infidelity has made her feel powerless.”

“She doesn't know if she can regain her power by staying with him or leaving him,” said an insider.

The source added, “It is really a struggle to have to continue to deal with it.”

However, the source claimed that Portman and Millepied “are still in love” which is why, they “want to “work out” once again in their marriage.

“They are really taking it day by day because deep down they are really in love, and they are trying to figure out what has caused the distance between them,” stated an insider.

The source concluded, “They both know that breaking up and staying together forever are still on the table and only time will tell what direction they will actually take.”