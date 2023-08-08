Alex Cooper, ‘Call Her Daddy’s star Launches NEW Network

Alex Cooper just set up a new agency.



Alex Cooper, the founder and host of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, is expanding her brand by establishing a new talent network.

The Unwell Network, which Cooper founded, will collaborate with content producers like Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, the business's initial two partners.

The Unwell Network is a brand-new division of Trending, the Gen Z media firm she founded with her fiance, ACE Entertainment CEO and XO Kitty producer Matt Kaplan.

With a focus on pop culture, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, it will collaborate with upcoming creators to produce projects and content across a range of media under the direction of former Studio71 executive Moorea Mongelli.

“I have an uncommon and amazing relationship with my audience. We have this connection and bond built upon trust that’s allowed us to cover all sorts of topics in a way that isn’t exclusive or intrusive,” said Cooper.

“We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top of mind today for this generation.”

With the Get Ready With Me craze, which allowed fans to share Earle's beauty and style advice, Alix Earle—who has 8.5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram—broke through. UTA represents her.

Madeline Argy is well-known for her lip-sync videos and wellness material, frequently shot from her 1996 automobile. She currently has over 6M followers on TikTok and Instagram.

“I’m so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family,” added Cooper.

“Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways. Madeline is wildly popular in the UK and is one of the few creators who can keep an audience engaged for hours with her captivating storytelling. Alix took the US by storm with her ‘get ready with me’ videos, college lifestyle, and endearing personality. I feel honoured to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish.”

As president of The Unwell Network, Mongelli will oversee the signing, development, launch, distribution, monetization, and marketing of all podcasts. Her former position at Studio71, the production company for shows including Trixie and Katya's The Bald and the Beautiful, was Senior Director of Podcast Operations.

“I’m thrilled to launch the Unwell Network with Alex and Matt,” said Mongelli.

“We’ve curated a slate of hosts we know will transform long-form content as we know it. Our team is delighted to bring the Gen Z audience content tailored just for them. I’m ready to get my hands dirty and maximize our audience and revenue through carefully calculated marketing, development, and monetization,” she said.