Kanye West’s surprise appearance at Travis Scott Rome concert after anti-Semitic comments

Kanye West recently made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s concert in Rome on August 7.
Addressing audience at Circus Maximus show, Travis told the audience, “Only one human being on this planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and everything.”
During Travis’s show, he invited Kanye to the stage to sing Praise God, a song that featured the Sicko Mode rapper in Kanye’s 2021 album Donda as well as Can’t Tell Me Nothing from 2007 album Graduation.
Speaking further, Travis remarked, “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West.”
“There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye,” said Travis, via Variety.
Kanye gave his first live public performance after making anti-Semitic comments in 2022, which caused him suspension on social media including Twitter (now known as X).
Following his remarks, Kanye lost endorsement deals as well as brand collaborations with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap.
Kanye’s X account was restored last month after an eight-month suspension; however he’s not permitted to “monetize” his posts.
Meanwhile, Kanye’s last performance happened in February 2022 in Miami after launch event of his album Donda 2.
