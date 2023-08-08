Selena Gomez’s friend Francia Raisa opens up about her PCOS diagnosis

Selena Gomez’s friend Francia Raisa has recently revealed major health update on social media.



The How I Met Your Father star opened up about her diagnosis with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) on Instagram Story on August 7.

Sharing a photo of her friend and author Candice Craig’s book cover, Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal, Raisa wrote, “My friend wrote a book about PCOS.”

“I also have PCOS and still learning how to live with it. Thanks for this @candice,” added Francia.

The UK’s National Health Service outlined that PCOS “affects the reproductive system, causing irregular periods, excess androgen and polycystic ovaries”.

Other celebrities, who spoke up about their PCOS diagnoses over the years including Lea Michele, Victoria Beckham, Jaime King, Keke Palmer, Lea Michele and Bebe Rexha.

Meanwhile, Francia also shared insight into her recovery phase after donating a kidney to Calm Down hitmaker in 2017.

Back in 2018’s interview, Francia stated, “I couldn’t do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog.”

“Every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn’t do that. It was really, really hard,” she added.

Lately on the Good Guys podcast on August 1, Francia mentioned that she donated her kidney "out of kindness" and "no one forced" her to do anything.

Francia said her decision to help Selena, who struggles with lupus, "came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I've been super blessed ever since".



