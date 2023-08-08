Ashanti and Nelly further fuel reconciliation rumours with a PDA-filled post

Ashanti and Nelly sparked dating rumours years after their split back in April and are now taking things ‘nice and slow.’

Nelly, 48, first started dating Ashanti, 42, back in 2003 when they released music together. The couple had been on and off for almost a decade before calling it quits in 2013. During their time together, they also sparked engagement rumours but their love story came to end.

In 2008, the two even released duets together, namely Body on Me and Switch.

On Monday, August 7, the pair once again fuelled speculation of rekindling their romance as Nelly shared an Instagram Story video of the hip-hop stars singing to Usher’s Nice & Slow.

“I just want to take it nice and slow,” Nelly and Ashanti croon in the video, as the Foolish singer rests her head on his. “See I’ve been waiting for this for so long.”

“We on my bro shyt,” the rapper captioned the post.

The romance rumours had picked up in April when they were spotted holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Then, two months later, the couple attended the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas in Atlanta, where they posed with their arms around each other.

The pair had reunited in December 2022 to sing their song, Body on Me, in Arizona. Few days later, Ashanti revealed Andy Cohen in an interview that they were "in a better place. … We’re cool now.”

Back in 2015, two years after the split, Ashanti dished on their break up and how she felt ‘betrayed.’

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character,” she said at the time. “I’ve been betrayed. Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibility for the things that you do.”