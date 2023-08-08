Unionization vote passes at Marvel amidst overwork and low pay

Marvel's on-set workers rally for unionization.

VFX workers at Marvel Studios have taken a stand against systematic overworking and underpayment on blockbuster movies and streaming series.



Following a year's worth of damning disclosures, a group of more than 50 on-set employees filed a petition on Monday, urging for union recognition from the studio.

The petition, submitted to the National Labor Relations Board, calls for an election to be represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

These dedicated VFX crews seek improved working conditions and fair treatment, addressing the long-standing concerns that have come to light.

As the movement gains momentum, the workers are eager for the election to be held as early as August 21.

Marvel Studios now faces a critical juncture as it responds to the workers' demand for better treatment and recognition.

52-member on-set production crew signing authorization cards, express their strong desire to be represented by a powerful labor union.

This influential organization represents around 170,000 artisans, technicians, stagehands, and craftspeople engaged in TV, film, and live theater in the United States and Canada.

While workers in other below-the-line divisions have benefited from the support of IATSE, VFX professionals have been left without essential benefits such as paid overtime and health care.

They have also grappled with labor shortages and unrealistic deadlines imposed by management, despite their increasing indispensability in shaping popular culture.

With this collective push for equal rights and representation, VFX workers are poised to transform their industry and demand the recognition they rightfully deserve.