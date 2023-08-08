Iggy Azalea defends Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Iggy Azalea rallied in support behind convicted criminal Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing on Monday.

The 31-year-old rapper had been detained since December 2022 after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts over shooting his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion on the foot in a July 2020 incident.

On Monday, August 7, Judge Herriford pulled out over 70 letters sent to him over support for Lanez in the wake of his lifelong sentence, one of them sent by Azalea.

According to the court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the Australian rapper had beseeched the judge to impose a sentence “that is transformational, not life-destroying”.

One of Lanez’s fellow inmates had also advocated on the rapper’s behalf, insisting that he is “remorseful” and has “talked in detail about the event and what he could have done to prevent it”.

Los Angeles prosecutors have demanded a 13-year prison sentence for Lanez, coupled with deportation to his native country, Canada.

The rapper was convicted on counts of first-degree assault, carrying a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan Thee Stallion alleged in her testimony during the trial that Lanez shot a handgun toward the back of her feet during an argument in 2020 after the pair left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home.

Reflecting on the trauma-inducing experience and months-long trial, the rapper affirmed in April that she won’t be discussing it in any upcoming interviews anymore.