Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno Have not Spoke In Years, here’s why!

Conan O’Brien may still be mad at Jay Leno.



According to RadarOnline.com, Conan O'Brien still harbours a strong animosity against his former late-night competitor Jay Leno.

The short-lived Tonight Show host reportedly continues to fume because he thinks Jay damaged his late-night career by breaking his word and coming back to take over the show after giving him the reins.

A buddy remarked that it "It still sticks in Conan’s craw to this day." The 59-year-old redhead was enjoying success with his talk show Late Night With Conan O'Brien when he signed a contract in 2004 permitting him to take over The Tonight Show in 2009.

O'Brien's tenure as host, however, was only six months long until Leno took over again.

“Conan’s convinced Jay went behind his back after Jay had second thoughts about leaving the late-night platform, and he feels he never got the chance to show what he could really do,” said the source.

“Conan has never forgiven Jay and has never talked to him in all the years since. He’s got a dart board at home with Jay’s face on it.”

Leno, 72, has refuted claims that he forced O'Brien to leave. Ironically, when Jimmy Fallon took his place on NBC in 2014, he later found himself on the dole.

Conan, O'Brien's post-Tonight Show chat show and comedy programme, was cancelled by TBS in 2021 as a result of viewership falling to an unflattering 282,000.

Leno addressed the drama with O'Brien in 2021. He refuted the claim that he "deliberately sabotaged" O'Brien's contract with NBC.

"That doesn't work," Leno said. "It doesn't work that way. You try and do the best you can and it didn't work."

Leno justified his decision to stay at NBC despite the drama. "Sometimes the czar you have is better than the one you're going to," he said. "Then you have your old team shooting at you as well. I just figured let's just play this out and see what happens. This all happened fairly quickly."

Leno acknowledged that he thought considering moving Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show from NBC to ABC.