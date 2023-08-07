Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo warned of 'fiery clashes, short tempers'

File Footage





Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo could be seeing some intense fights break out between the two.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman broke down the couple's dynamics based on their astrology signs and shared how they complemented each other's personalities.

"Beatrice's strength of character can be attributed to her Leo Sun sign, whereas her charitable characteristics are linked to her Cancer Moon," she told Express.

"Edoardo, Beatrice's husband, was born on November 19, 1983, which means he is a Scorpio. This is an intense and emotional sign, passionate and loving."

However, Inbaal said that the pair may butt heads with each other owing to their "fiery" personalities which could potentially cause the couple to face a number of hurdles.

"The couple will share the fiery side of their personalities, as Scorpio's traditional ruling planet is fiery red Mars. Leo, of course, is a fire sign. So both love birds will share a temper, and also a great zest for life," she elaborated.

She added that Beatrice's husband may potentially be more emotionally charged that could result in illogical decisions while the royal would be more calculative.

"The biggest difference between those two admittedly similar signs is that water sign Edo will take things personally and be very sensitive, whereas fire sign Beatrice won't. She'll be able to analyse situations better, and react logically."