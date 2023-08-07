Ariana Madix masters the art of stylishly wearing crop tops

From day to night, the TV star Ariana Madix has mastered the art of stylishly wearing crop tops.

The 38-year-old known for her breakout role on Vanderpump Rules looked fashion-forward as she stepped out for a meet and greet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The TV personality — who recently held a tasting at her soon-to-open sandwich shop — was stylishly dressed in an off-the-shoulder crop top with a matching maxi skirt with a slit.

She teamed the bold top, which had shoulder cutouts, and she flashed a sliver of her taut tummy.

Madix wore her blonde locks down, styled in a center part and subtle waves that fell over her shoulder.

She was spotted in Century City to promote her collaborative lipstick collection with Lip Lab Meet.

Ariana's latest business deal follows a host of others that fell into her lap following her messy, public split from ex-boyfriend and castmate Tom Sandoval.

In the months following the scandal, which went public in March, she collected lucrative opportunities including TV offers, a movie role, and public appearances.

Last month she appeared on the popular dating competition series Love Island USA in a shimmering turquoise halter dress.