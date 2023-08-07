Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick insist on staying friends after ending engagement

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick got engaged in May 2021

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have confirmed their split after weeks of rumors.

The Bachelor Nation stars revealed they called off their engagement after four years together in a joint statement via Instagram on Sunday.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a caption coupled with a photo of the pair cuddled up together.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

Bristowe and Tartick went on to convince fans that the decision is mutual, insisting that their “care and admiration for one another will never die.”



The pair expressed their gratitude for the “memories made together,” as well as for the support of their fans.

“Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other,” they shared. “We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Despite both the stars appearing in the Bachelor franchise in separate seasons, Bristowe and Tartick met while filming an episode of the former’s Off the Vine podcast.

They confirmed their romance in 2019 and went on to get engaged in 2021.

Since then, the pair extensively dished on their wedding plans and expressed their desires to begin a family with each other sooner or later.