Jamie Foxx follows in Kanye West's footsteps?

American rapper Kanye West, who suffered a lot and lost fortune after Antisemitic tirade last year, has seemingly impressed another A-lister to follow his line.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, who has recently been recovered from an unknown disease after being treated in a hospital, sparked reactions on Friday with his controversial Instagram post and story that read: "They killed this dude name Jesus… What do you think they'll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove."



"Spider-Man: No Way Home and They Cloned Tyrone" star found himself in trouble after the post, as there was some criticism online that the actor was circulating an antisemitic belief that Jewish people were responsible for the death of Jesus Christ, with some suggesting as he's following in Kanye West's footsteps to remain in the spotlight.

However, Foxx deleted the post and issued public apology, saying: "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."



Undoubtedly, Foxx's post reminded fans of Kim Kardashian's husband West who previously mad some antisemitic comments on social media, including claims he is going to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

The 45 year-old rapper in his one controversial tweet said he is "starting to think anti-Semitic means [the N word]", and he also praised of Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Infowars in December.

The "Heartless" singer was even named 2022 Antisemite of the Year by StopAntisemitism, a watchdog organization focused on exposing antisemitic groups and individuals. His partnership with Adidas, previously estimated to be worth $1.5 billion, ended after the sportswear brand said it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

The father-of-four doubled down on his comments, including an interview with Chris Cuomo in October in which West refers to a "Jewish underground media mafia". He later said he "loves Hitler" and "likes Nazis".

This year, West tried to cool his fans as he said that watching Jonah Hill, who is Jewish, in the movie 21 Jump Street "made me like Jewish people again," in a post that has garnered more than 2 million likes. He added that "no one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that hatred towards millions of innocent people."

It might be wrong to compare Foxx's an "unintentional move" to Kaye West's, but social media users and fans have their own opinions in this regards, with some warning the actor to get ready to face the same consequences for his comments as the rapper had to go through.