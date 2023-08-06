Harry Styles purchases painting of himself by Joe Lycett for £6

Harry Styles purchases a painting of himself by Joe Lycett for £6

English singer Harry Styles bought a painting of himself for £6 which was made by comedian Joe Lycett. Joe created the piece as a parody of the original which was done by David Hockney for his collection at the National Portrait Gallery.

The Sign Of The Times singer ended up contacting Joe after the painting was created although his fans have been saying the picture looks “more like Alan Carr.” In multiple screenshots that the comedian shared, the pair are hilariously involved in a rigorous session of haggling before Joe agrees to give the painting to Harry.

In the texts, Harry writes: "I think it’s incredibly important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting with this masterpiece I’d like to hang it in my home immediately.”

Joe was quick to offer a price: “I’ll give it to you for £8,” as Harry bargained for £6 instead. “£6.50 final offer,” Joe offered at last before reconsidering: “Or £6 and a KitKat chunky peanut butter.”

The comedian captioned the post: “Long story short I just organised a £6 BACS transfer with Harry Styles.”

One fan commented on the painting, saying: “I can definitely see the likeness . . . to his cardigan,” while another added: “I’m getting Alan Carr vibes personally.”