Meghan Markle jealous of Victoria Beckham

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has allegedly been afraid of Victoria Beckham's popularity amid ongoing feud with the celebrity couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them.

Meghan and Harry have failed to damage Victoria and David's reputation with their alleged claims about the couple. The Beckhams are having good time in Florida city with a new circle of friends - and most of them super A-listers, including Kim Kardashian and Serina Williams.

Royal author Tom Bower alleged that during their first international royal tour as a married couple in October 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept a distance between themselves and David Beckham and his wife Victoria despite them having flown to Australia with their sons Cruz and Romeo to support the Invictus Games.



"The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex. She wanted no competition in the media from David, and especially not from his wife, Victoria," the author wrote in The Sun.



The former Suits star was not ready "to tolerate anything flattering regarding the Beckhams" to appear in the media, according to Bower. She did not want to share the spotlight with the former Spice girl.



The Sussexes weren't seen with the legendary footballer, who graced the Invictus events to support the initiative during his Australian stay.



However, the organisation, created by Harry, mentioned David's presence as an ambassador of the Games in a long message shared online at the time.

The royal author's claims come after reports of a more recent feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes, which would have ultimately soured the relations between the couple.



Victoria was not photographed at the Games, but is believed to have also flown down under with her family.



Posh and Becks had built a good relationship with the Sussexes over the previous months, having become neighbours in Oxfordshire and attended the Royal Wedding in May 2018.

