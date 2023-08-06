Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forming new friends circle with John Travolta?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking to make more influential friends as their popularity seems to be plummeting in Hollywood.

In recent news, the Sussexes had a fallout with David and Victoria Beckham who had been their longtime friends. Moreover, Meghan’s decade-long friend, Serena Williams also seemed to have kept a distance with the Duchess.

During Meghan’s pre-birthday celebration on Friday, the Sun reported that the couple “got on extremely well” with Hollywood A-lister John Travolta.

The Grease star famously danced with Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, at the White House back in 1985.

According to a source cited by Page Six, the Saturday Night Fever alum “once” met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. And they also got together for the release party for Harry’s memoir, Spare, in January this year.

On another note, Travolta has long been associated with the controversial Church of Scientology. However, the insider clarified that neither Meghan nor Harry are interested in becoming adherents of the faith.

Another source told Radar Online that the couple has formed a new circle of friends in California, which includes model Kelly Zajfen and cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson.

Apart from Travolta, Meghan and Harry still maintain a close friendship with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who conducted their bombshell interview in 2021.

The Sussexes had also been rumoured to have been house hunting in Malibu. According to royal expert Angela Levin, who told GB News last week, that the move could have inspired to be near ‘stronger’ group of celebrities.