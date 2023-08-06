Kajol shares glimpse of her intimate 49th birthday celebration

Kajol, who celebrated her 49th birthday on August 5, has officially shared a glimpse from inside her intimate celebration today.
Taking it to her Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor dropped two photos that showed a white, creamy cake lying on a table while Kajol can be seen sitting on a couch in the background talking on the phone. However, her face is blurry, but she still looked glamorous wearing a beige coloured classy outfit.
Along with the pictures, the Trial actress also penned a note thanking everyone for making her day special.
Kajol wrote: "This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me."
"I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back .. #birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful."
On the professional front, the 49-year-old actress just made her digital debut with the Disney+Hotstar show The Trial which is a courtroom drama. It also stars actor Alyy Khan is a significant role.
Meanwhile, Kajol will be seen in the film Do Patti which is being produced under the banner of Kriti Sanon's newly launched production house, Blue Butterfly.
