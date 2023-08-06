Beatrice, Eugenie 'stressed' after keeping relationship with Prince Harry

File Footage





While Prince Harry may have a cold relationship with the royal family he is reportedly still "so close" to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

A source from the family told People that the Duke of Sussex has remained in constant touch with his cousins despite tensions between the royal family.

"They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," the source said.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ice cold relationship with King Charles and Prince William has made it "really stressful" for the two royal sisters.

"This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it," the source said.

According to the source, the princesses "understand and live the royal machine” but feel the brunt of it.

Speaking of the two brothers' futures, the source said that the Duke of Cambridge was well aware of his eventual role as king while Prince Harry’s life would pan out much differently.

"[Prince William] knows what his end game is and where he'll be, and it’s being king one day. William's life revolves around his role, and his family, of course."

"But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives."