Spain roar into Women's World Cup quarter-finals with commanding win

Spain´s defender #14 Laia Codina celebrates scoring her team´s fourth goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on August 5, 2023.— AFP

In a historic moment for the Women's World Cup, Spain advanced to the quarter-finals with a commanding 5-1 victory over Switzerland. La Roja's outstanding display of firepower left Switzerland reeling, as Aitana Bonmati's brilliance led the way to a convincing win.

The match at the New Zealand tournament saw a record-breaking crowd of 43,217 spectators witness Spain's remarkable performance. After a 4-0 loss to Japan in their previous game, Spain bounced back with determination and unity, proving their worth as strong contenders.

Bonmati's opening goal set the tone for Spain's dominance, propelling them ahead in the first half. Switzerland briefly equalized, but a momentary lapse saw Laia Codina's own goal gift Spain the lead again. Alba Redondo's header and Bonmati's classy finish extended Spain's advantage to 3-1 in an exhilarating first half.

The second half brought no respite for Switzerland, as Jennifer Hermoso's clinical finish secured Spain's emphatic victory. With this win, Spain became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals. The anticipation now builds as they await the outcome of the Netherlands versus South Africa match.

Amidst pre-tournament controversies, Spain's coach Jorge Vilda masterfully guided his team to redemption. Making five changes to the starting lineup, he instilled a sense of purpose and unity that powered Spain's resurgence on the field.

Despite a reported dispute between Vilda and some senior players, Spain's squad showcased exceptional cohesion and determination, dispelling any doubts about their capabilities. Their stellar performance silenced critics and cemented their position as serious contenders for the Women's World Cup title.

In contrast, Switzerland's journey came to an end, albeit after an impressive qualification from the group stage. However, their attack faltered against Spain's resilient defence, leaving them with only one shot on target throughout the game.

Coach Inka Grings acknowledged her team's dedication and lauded their overall performance in the tournament. Looking back on their qualification journey from the play-off against Wales, Switzerland can take pride in their progress but ultimately faced an indomitable Spanish side.

As the Women's World Cup progresses, Spain's remarkable form and unity make them a formidable force. The quarter-finals promise intense competition as they vie for a place in the coveted final stage.