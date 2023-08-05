Matthew Broderick confesses on making peace with ‘Ferris Bueller’ legacy

Matthew Broderick has recently confessed he accepted his “legacy” as Ferris Bueller even though being in the entertainment industry for 40 years.
Matthew was in his early 20s, when he played the high school slacker who skips a day of classes in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
“What’s my legacy? Well, I’m Ferris Bueller, I suppose. I have to accept it. And I like it. I’ve made my peace with it,” said the actor in a new interview with The Guardian.
Matthew noted, “People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come with me and get used to the fact that I’m wrinkly.”
“And it was hard. The Nineties were hard. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to keep at it, keep my heart in it. Hopefully that keeps you in the game,” stated The Cable Guy actor.
The 61-year-old added, “I always wanted to have a long career. And it’s been 40 years, so I guess I must have done something right.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the actor discussed about his role in new Netflix drama Painkiller, which is based on the opioid crisis in the US.
Sharing his thoughts on drugs, Matthew remarked, “I don’t think I’ve known anyone who’s been on OxyContin. Or who crushed pills and snorted them. Unless they didn’t tell me. But it’s a sprawling, complicated story, and we all have some experience.”
Meanwhile, Matthew also opened up about working with his wife Sarah Jessica Parker on London’s West End stage in an adaptation of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite.
“I admire her so much. Never mind personally – loving her and all that – but I admire her acting, too. Sarah started her career on the stage as well. So, she’s great at handling an audience. She’s as sharp as can be. She’s got real chops,” he concluded.
