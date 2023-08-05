Sheryl Lee Ralph gives credit to her daughter for ‘therapy’

Sheryl Lee Ralph recently gave credit to her daughter Ivy-Victoria for pushing her to go for “therapy” after going through traumatic period in 2013.



During Project Angel Food’s Rise to the Challenge ceremony, Ralph told PEOPLE how she dealt with her son’s stabbing and brain-damaging car accident at the time.

“My daughter said to me, 'Mommy, you need therapy because you have been traumatised,’” said The Abbott Elementary star.

Ralph continued, “And I was like, 'No, I haven't.' And she said, 'See? You're the kind of person that really needs it.' The more you deny it the more you need it. And I was just like, ‘Wow.’”

The Sister Act 2 actress explained how her experiences as a “child of integration” made her hostile to seeking out help from others.

“You're literally set up to be hurt by the forces that come for you, and I think that I've been in that position my whole life, that it's like, ‘Okay, what's one more back stab?’” recalled Ralph of her past experiences.

The Dream Girl star shared, “But we will get through it, because I have gotten through it in the past. And I think in some way, I've been made stronger by it all.”

In another interview with PEOPLE, Ralph disclosed that she learned a life lesson about motherhood and that’s “You've got to love your children to their better self.”

The actress noted, “There are moments in your children's lives that will bring you to your knees,” Sometimes in exhaustion. God's willing, it is in prayer.”

“But as a parent sometimes you have got to dig deep in your soul and never give up on your children,” added Ralph.