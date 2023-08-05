Ariana Grande ‘spent time’ with Ethan Slater, his ex-wife Lily Jay on ‘several double dates’

Ariana Grande apparently took her estranged husband on "several" double outings with her current boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and his now-divorced wife before she said "Thank U, Next" to him.



The "Wicked" co-stars-turned-secret lovers allegedly spent time with their respective then-spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, whenever they paid them visits on the London set, according to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com on Thursday.

The source claims that these gatherings occurred repeatedly while the singer and the Broadway star allegedly engaged in their own liaison.

“Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times — and they were seen out by cast members,” the source said.

“Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana’s family together, including her mom and her brother.”

The insider continued by saying that Slater, 31, and Grande, 30, were so "sloppy" while filming that most of their "Wicked" castmates were aware of their relationship.

“They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly,” the source said, noting that the couple’s alleged negligence extended beyond the set.

“They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar party [in March].”