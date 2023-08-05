Meghan Markle is ready to ‘bounce back bigger’ after Spotify collapse

Meghan Markle has been experiencing a tough time with bad press recently, but things look quite optimistic per a prominent astrologer.

Psychic Inbaal Honigman, on behalf of Spin Genie, told Express.co.uk that the Duchess of Duchess will “bounce back bigger and brighter.”

Ever since Meghan lost out on her podcast deal with Spotify in mid-June, the former Suits actress has been steering into a more solo career, with many speculating over her political aspirations as well.

Honigman believes that the collapse of the deal is “of no consequence in the greater scheme of things.” She added that per her Jupiter sign, Meghan “will soon replace it with a similar or a better deal.”

She further explained, “Her finances always balance out, if one income goes, another arrives.”

Meghan is currently signed with WME, a top talent agency in Hollywood. Honigman shared that the Duchess will be “financially secure” but all of those expenses will be “covered by others.” This would hint at “sponsorship deals or an upmarket new talent agency will ensure that she doesn’t have to pay for a lot of luxury, while living extremely well.”

She continued, “We can expect to see her in commercials and collaborating with large manufacturers,” adding that she will “bounce back bigger and brighter, as she always does.”

The Duchess, who rang in her 42nd birthday on Friday, has also been in the centre of divorce rumours with husband Prince Harry.

With regards to her relationship status in the future, the astrologist told the outlet that given Meghan’s moon sign, which is Libra, she “loves being part of a couple.”

Per Honigman, Meghan “doesn’t like being single and would move from one committed relationship to the next” if her divorce with Harry ever happens. However, her sign suggests that she “loving and welcoming, and very devoted” to her family. Furthermore, Meghan finds “joy” in being a mother to her two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.