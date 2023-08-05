Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly plan ‘wedding’ while ‘moving forward in relationship’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relation has undergone significant improvement, and the two are now "fully back together," a source tells Entertainment Tonight.



"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track," the source says of the 37-year-old actress and 33-year-old singer.

"They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker, got engaged in January 2022. While their twin flames remained ablaze for a while with heartfelt red carpet appearances and social media posts, the couple hit a rough patch earlier this year when they were shaken by cheating allegations and split rumors soon after celebrating their one-year engagement anniversary.

In February, the same month they were purportedly seen leaving a marriage counseling office after spending two and a half hours there, rumors of the couple's marital problems began to surface.

In April, a source told the outlet that the couple was "taking things day by day."

The two were recently seen out on the town at West Hollywood's Delilah. "They were with John Terzian, a co-founder of The h.wood Group and it looked like they were having a meeting. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were happy and in love. They didn’t show outward PDA, but they sat close to each other. It was clear that they are very much together."

Since the rumors of a breakup, they have been photographed traveling together, and in May, Machine Gun Kelly told ET that Megan's Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover was "hot," while standing beside her at the magazine's launch event.