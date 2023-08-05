Will there be a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film?

The final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy was released in May

Despite James Gunn’s previous statements about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being the final film in the series and the cast’s persistent stance at not returning, fans can’t help but hope.

The MCU film series led by eccentric superheroes delivered one of its best culminations of their journey with the final installment released in May.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ following its over a month-long run in theatres.

The film’s ending also touched on the fate of the superheroes, with most of them choosing to go separate ways, while Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, and Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, stay behind to form a new team.

Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, officially returns to being a Ravager, and Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, returns to his hometown to be with his grandfather.

Responding to a fan on Threads, Gunn reiterated his decision to not make a fourth Guardians of a Galaxy film despite the fans’ incessant plea.

"'Guardians 3' best Marvel movie so far…do 4!!! PLEASE!!!" a fan solicited, to which he replied: "I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thank you)".

Gunn is currently busy revamping the DC Universe as its new co-CEO alongside Peter Safran, which makes it all the more reason for the filmmaker to not continue with the series.

However, in an interview with Esquire in May, he divulged the possibility of a fourth installment, granted he finds a good enough director to helm it.

"I think as long as somebody brings themselves to it, and doesn’t just try to copy that style—I think it can be really amazing," Gunn expressed. "And there’s so many directors I would like to do that. And I would love to see it happen."