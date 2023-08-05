Prince Harry, Meghan fail to stop Victoria, David Beckham from becoming Miami royalty

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have seemingly become Miami royalty as they are enjoying the company of their new celebrity pals after being "ditched" by former friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed to damage Victoria and David's reputation with their alleged claims about the couple. Meghan and Harry have accused the Beckhams of leaking stories about them which left David 'absolutely bloody furious'.

The Sussexes could not stop the Beckhams from becoming Miami royalty as they are having good time in Florida city with a new circle of friends - and most of them super A-listers.

The former Spice girl and her footballer husband have been packing on the PDA with their new friends which include reality stars, supermodels, top sports stars and business tycoons.

Big figures from the Hollywood have flocked to watch David’s football team Inter Miami after he pulled off the sports deal of the year by signing Argentinian footballing legend Lionel Messi.

The sweet couple's daughter Harper has also been getting in on the action, joining Posh Spice and her new bestie Kim Kardashian for a girl’s night out at the club’s DRV PNK Stadium.

The Beckhams have traded in British royalty for American as the couple are seen cosying up to none other than Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old makeup mogul and media personality has been on a self-proclaimed ‘soccer tour’ and stopped in at Lionel Messi’s debut game for Inter Miami with her son Saint, seven. She was integrated into the Beckham fold as she was seen enjoying the game sitting next to the couple’s close friend, Serena Williams.

Kim, who owns the $4 billion loungewear range Skims, has been a supporter of Victoria’s fashion ventures in LA by attending the launch events for Victoria Beckham Beauty with her sister Kourtney, 44.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner joins the Beckhams on the 'Markled' list as the Duchess of Sussex appears to have been left off the list for Serena’s baby shower.

But the tennis star didn’t seem to care as she screamed her support for Lionel Messi and David’s team Inter Miami last week in the front row of the game with Kim Kardashian.

Serena, who graced Meghan’s baby shower for Prince Archie in 2019, has reportedly left the Duchess off the guest list for the celebration of her second child two days ago.