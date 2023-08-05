Ben Affleck’s Axed Batman Movie ‘Awesome’ Says Storyboard Artist

Ben Affleck’s Axed Batman Movie’s storyboard artist Jay Olivia says that the cancelled movie was “awesome”.

Jay Oliva worked on multiple DC and Warner Bros. films including Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Wonder Woman, recently spoke with Inverse about Ben Affleck's cancelled solo Batman film.

Affleck made his debut as Batman in Zack Snyder's Dawn of Justice and returned in Justice League. Before opting to leave the job, he was working on his own Batman film to direct and appear in.

“I can’t really say too much other than it was [expletive] awesome,” Oliva revealed to Inverse about Affleck’s Batman movie. “It was the best. It was amazing.

From my understanding, there were a couple of drafts of it. When I was brought on, I don’t know whether it was the second draft or something, but it was what Geoff Johns and Ben [Affleck] had shown me.”

“I’ve worked on a lot of Batman things and what was really cool about it was, it was tying together a lot of really cool Batman storylines that had never been really explored,” Oliva continued.

She added, “Ben’s story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective.”