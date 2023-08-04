Joey King doesn't want a ‘huge or ostentatious’ wedding with Steven Piet: Insider

Joey King is very excited to tie the knot with her fiance Steven Piet but she wants to have a “simple and elegant” wedding unlike her bachelorette party.



Giving a peek into her bachelorette celebration with loved ones in Napa California, the Kissing Booth star posted photos on Instagram with a caption, “OHHHHHHHH S------T.”

A source close to King told US Weekly, “Joey spent the weekend [in Napa, California] drinking wine, dancing and playing games with friends.”

“She felt very showered with love, but the wedding is quickly approaching, so she’s really in the thick of it,” stated an insider.

Another source related to the couple pointed out that King does not want wedding “to be huge or ostentatious”.

“Joey wants a simple and elegant affair,” revealed source.

The source added, “She’s so excited to be a bride and [knows] Steven [Piet] is her soulmate. They both feel very lucky to have found each other.”



Meanwhile, King got engaged to Piet after over three years of dating in February 2022 and she announced the news via IG.

She wrote, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons [sic] presence and heart could feel like a real home.”

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive,” added the actress.