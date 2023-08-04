SNL alum Kenan Thompson turns writer for memoir, When I Was Your Age

Saturday Night Live alum Kenan Thompson is another actor who turned writer as he revealed the cover of his upcoming memoir, When I Was Your Age.



According to PEOPLE, Thompson expressed his joy to share his story with the world while fans could also learn a few lessons along the way.

“It’s been such a joy to write and share my story in WHEN I WAS YOUR AGE,” said the 45-year-old.

Thompson stated, “From All That to SNL, I’ve had a lot of laughs – and learned a few lessons – along the way, and I hope fans will too.”

Sharing insight into the book, Harper Books, the publisher of this tell-all memoir, revealed, “It’s an ode to growing up, getting older and wiser, and learning from the school of hard knocks.”

The publisher divulged that the book has “multiple essays with titles such as Behind the Scenes: Black Is Still Beautiful and The Huggable Cutie”.

In the book, Thompson deals with topics like parenthood, race and body image, as well as interacting with celebrities from Barack Obama to Elon Musk.

Interestingly, the book also delved into Thompson’s journey of being a father to two daughters in suburbia.

Harper Books added, “Thompson’s universal appeal and family friendly humour is infused on every page.”

Meanwhile, When I Was Your Age will be published on December 5 from Harper Books, an imprint of HarperCollins.