Greg O'Shea shares he regrets turning down invitation from Margot Robbie

Greg O'Shea is sharing the worst decision of his life.

Movie star Margot, 33, is famously a huge fan of the ITV2 show and even once threw a Love Island-themed birthday party has labelled turning down an opportunity to party with Margot Robbie as 'the worst decision of my life'.

She previously invited several Islanders to celebrate with her after meeting at the London premiere of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn.

After bumping into 2019 contestants Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths, and Jordan Hames on the red carpet she brought them back to her apartment later in the evening.

However, Greg was also invited to the impromptu party and opted not to go, admitting the decision 'breaks my heart'.

He appeared on The Six O'Clock Show alongside his fellow Islander Chris Taylor, who recently had a small cameo in the Barbie movie.

Chris revealed he got the role after ending up at the party and chatting to Margot, who later reached out to him about a part in the film.

Speaking on the radio, Chris recalled: 'It all started at the (Harley Quinn) Birds of Prey premiere, which actually I didn't even go to. And I know you were invited to it but you decided to not go.'

Greg admitted: 'The worst decision of my life.'

Back in 2018, Margot revealed her Love Island interest when she was likened to then-contestant Megan Barton Hanson - although she did not see the likeness.

She admitted she 'doesn't see the resemblance' to the glamour model, then-24, despite being a huge fan of the ITV2 reality show.