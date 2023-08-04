Ryan Gosling's iconic film 'The Notebook' makes its way to Broadway

Ryan Gosling's one of the most iconic films, The Notebook, has made its way to Broadway.
The famous 2004 film based on Nicholas Spark's 1996 novel will premiere as a musical on Broadway in the spring of next year. The Notebook musical show is set to debut at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 14, 2024.
As per Entertainment Weekly, the musical Broadway show will feature original music and lyrics by singer and songwriter, Ingrid Michaelson. Meanwhile, Katie Spelman will be choreographing the show.
The Notebook's Broadway previews will kick off on February 6. Previously, the film had a successful engagement last fall in Chicago. Now, it is making its way to Broadway to experience yet another success.
The 2004 Notebook movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, is based on the love story of Noah, a poor boy who falls in love with a rich girl, Allie, despite the class difference. The two of them struggle hard to preserve their love from the forces trying to separate them.
